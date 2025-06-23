Bumrah equals Kapil Dev’s away five-wicket haul record

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joined level with former great Kapil Dev for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler away from home as the first Test against England in Leeds remained in the balance after three days of play.

Bumrah collected figures of 5-83 during England's first innings at Headingley, with the fast bowler joining Dev on 12 for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian player away from home in Test cricket.

It helped India restrict England to 465 in their first innings and Bumrah's side moved along to 90-2 at stumps on Sunday with an overall lead of 96 with two days remaining in the opening Test of the five-match ICC World Test Championship series.

"The game is in the balance," Bumrah said after play.

"We have to bat well. The wicket is a little bit two-paced so it will be an interesting game to come."

India will be hoping Bumrah can replicate his efforts when England bat for a second time in Leeds, with the right-armer likely to only play three of the five Tests across this series as he manages his ongoing back issue.

It is still undecided which Tests Bumrah will sit out during the England series and the 31-year-old admitted he is purely focused on the ongoing contest at Headingley.

"You don't look at what is going to happen in the future," Bumrah said.

"You are there in the ground at that moment. You have to do a job. So at that moment I'm trying to assess the wicket. I'm trying to assess what is happening, what are my options, how is the wicket behaving, who's the batter there, what is he thinking, how do I outsmart him or what do I do?

"I look at all of those things at that moment. I was not thinking about what will happen or how many games I will play. At this moment, focusing on the Test match. When the match is over, think about all these permutations and combinations."

Most five-wicket hauls in Men's Tests by an Indian bowler away from home

Player Five-wicket hauls

Kapil Dev 12

Jasprit Bumrah 12

Anil Kumble 10

Ishant Sharma 9