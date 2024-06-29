South Africa choke as India win the T20 World Cup

India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates after South Africa's Marco Jansen (L) is clean bowled during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. PhotoP: AFP

South Africa failed to chase down 30 runs in the last five overs of their match as India clinched a thrilling victory by seven runs in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval on Saturday to win their second T20 World Cup title.

The Proteas fell seven runs short while chasing India's 176-run total. With 16 runs needed off the last six balls bowled by Hardik Pandya, India got the upper hand when they sent back David Miller in the first ball, courtesy of a an outstanding grab at long-off from Suryakumar Yadav who grasped the opportunity on his second attempt inches from the boundary after parrying it on his first attempt.

South Africa batters Heinrich Klaasen was at his destructive best as he pumped five sixes and two fours for a 27-ball 52-run blitz which pulled the match firmly in the Proteas' grip and it was his dismissal at the start of the 17th over that proved to be the fatal blow in South Africa's hopes of a maiden T20 World Cup.

Klaasen put South Africa ahead with 24 runs off Axar over

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen smacked 24 runs in an over bowled by Axar Patel to propel South Africa to the brink of a victory in the final of the T20 World Cup against India at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Klaasen smashed two sixes and as many fours in the 15th over which left his side needing 30 runs in the last five overs, with the experienced David Miller at the other end.

The right-handed batter smashed five sixes and two fours overall in his 27-ball 52-run blitz before Hardik Pandya nicked him off in the 17th over.

India strike twice in Powerplay

India's opening bowlers Jaspirt Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket each inside the Powerplay to leave South Africa two down for 42 after the end of the first six overs in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

Bumrah drew first blood when he castled South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks in the second over of the innings. The right-arm pacer angled it in on a good length and then took it away off the surface and Hendricks (four off five balls) had no answer for it.

In the next over, Arshdeep nicked off Proteas skipper Aiden Markram, who got as many as Hendricks.

Quinton de Kock reamined unbeatne on a 15-ball 20 at the other other end and was joined by Tristan Stubbs.

Kohli, Axar lead India to 176

Virat Kohli delivered when India needed him the most, making 76 as South Africa were set a target of 177 to win in the final of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat and if the aim was to put South Africa under pressure it certainly worked with Kohli, who has struggled for form in the tournament, delivering a measured and controlled knock.

Kohli and Axar Patel put on a partnership of 74 which was the foundation of a total of 176-7 that will prove challenging for South Africa before Shivam Dube helped step the tempo up at the end with 27 off 16 balls.

Kohli, who had come into the final averaging just 10.71, made the perfect start by hitting three fours off the opening over from Marco Jansen, with the 15 runs coming from the first six balls a record high for a T20 World Cup final.

Skipper Rohit, looking to maintain that momentum, then struck boundaries off the first two balls from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj but then misjudged a sweep shot, finding Heinrich Klaasen at mid-wicket who made a fine, low, diving catch.

Maharaj then claimed a second victim in his first over when Rishabh Pant also attempted a sweep but mis-timed his shot badly, top edging a full delivery straight up in the air and into the gloves of wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Kohli was looking confident but was in need of someone to build a partnership, after Suryakumar Yadav lasted just four balls before he holed out to Klaasen at deep square-leg off Kagiso Rabada.

India were 45-3 at the end of the six-over powerplay and added 30 more, with no loss, at the half-way point in their innings.

Kohli and Axar were then motoring along nicely and the 100 came up off 82 balls with Axar smashing Rabada over long-on for six.

South Africa badly needed to break up the partnership and they got the breakthrough with some help from India -- non-striker Axar (47) hesitated after looking for a quick single and De Kock did well to hit the stumps at the other end.

Kohli reached his half-century from 48 balls and celebrated by launching the next ball he faced, from Rabada, over long-on for six.

Kohli finally went in the 19th over caught by Rabada at long-on off Jansen after hitting six fours and two sixes in his 59-ball innings.

It was a very minor consolation for Jansen who ended with figures of 1-49 off his four overs.

Despite fears of rain, the game took place in bright sunshine and with a gusty wind blowing across the 28,000 capacity venue which was close to full.

Rohit and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram both named unchanged line-ups from the teams which won their respective semi-finals.

Axar leads India recovery

India all-rounder Axar Patel led India's recovery after the Men in Blue were pegged back in the Powerplay in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

Axar smashed three sixes and a four for his unbeaten 26-ball 38 and put together a 59-run stand with Virat Kohli to propel India to three down for 93 after the end of the 12th over. Virat provided support from the other end with a vigilant 35-ball 41.

India were reduced to three down for 45 after the first six overs as they lost Rohirt Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav within the first six overs.

South Africa win Powerplay battle

South Africa's bowlers won the battle in the Powerplay as they reduced India to three down for 45 after the first six overs in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

In the second over of the innings, India skipper Rohit (nine off five) was the first to go as he fell by trying to sweep left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj floated it, bringing down the pace, and pushed it a bit wide and Rohit had to reach for it to play the sweep but he did could not evade the fielder at square leg.

Rishabh Pant departed for a naught in the same over in a bizarre dismissal. He tried to sweep Maharaj but ended up top-edging a full-length delivery that did not even land. The top-edge scooped straight up and fell into the hands of the wicket-keeper.

Two overs later, in-form Suryakumar Yadav was caught at deep fine leg after he clipped one off his hips off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

India to bat first

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The summit clash features the 20-team tournament's two unbeaten sides both of which fielded unchanged sides for the match.

India won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 but are without a global title since 2013.

South Africa have made the final of a World Cup in any format for the first time.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi