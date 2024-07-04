The Taskin scenario and its timing

Taskin Ahmed [L] at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka following their arrival from West Indies on June 28, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Before an important board meeting on Tuesday, which was set to shed light on how Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) assessed the just-concluded World Cup performances of the national team, news broke that pacer Taskin Ahmed had missed the India game for having overslept.

A series of poor performances in World Cups is nothing new, and an explanation for the team's poor approach, especially in the Afghanistan game, should have been a top priority for the board. The timing of the news about Taskin was curious, as it took the limelight away from what was, in fact, a poor World Cup performance despite securing a place in the Super Eights.

What happens inside the team environment usually stays out of public knowledge, but this time the news about Taskin was leaked quite some time after the World Cup game in question.

Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, who usually keeps mum regarding anything inside the team's environment, had talked about Taskin missing the team bus on Tuesday evening before leaving for USA.

Thus, when BCB president Nazmul Hassan attended the press conference following the board meeting on Tuesday, it could be surmised that the board felt content with what the team achieved despite carrying 'new' players. In fact, after questions related to the team's performances came one after another, Hassan said they were not willing to be too critical.

There had been reports that the team attended events, especially in the USA, which were not the norm at a World Cup. Inevitably, the question of Taskin came up.

"We have discussed this [discipline and seeking permission for attending events] the most. We discussed that they were not supposed to go outside without the board's permission. I asked if permission was sought. I won't tell you the answer [I got]," Hassan said.

Asked about Taskin, the BCB chief remarked: "I also heard that he missed the team bus. Why he didn't come on time, until I ask him directly… but I feel this report should come from the concerned department."

Why the board has not yet discussed the team's disciplinary issues before sitting down for a meeting is anyone's guess. If one were to venture a guess, it would be that the board has not sought an explanation seriously enough.

Taskin himself acknowledged in yesterday's Facebook post that he had, in fact, overslept. But he felt there was a huge "outcry" over this particular event. It would have made sense had Taskin been issued any fines or punishment.

No development has come till now on the penalty Taskin will be handed, as the board is still awaiting the coach and team manager's report regarding the matter. Instead, the news of him having overslept became public knowledge and made the rounds on social media, crucially grabbing the spotlight.

Moreover, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's report for the World Cup is due. Bangladesh's planning in the Afghanistan game lacked conviction that they were, in fact, going for a win. Instead of addressing what caused the bad performances, it appeared BCB was content to allow a story to fuel.

While the BCB president said there were things that cannot be discussed with the media, the focus had somehow shifted to Taskin, which may have been intended.