Mahir Sarowar Megh: The 17-year-old designer of Durdanto Dhaka’s jersey

Durdanto Dhaka, a franchise cricket team proudly representing Dhaka city in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has left an indelible mark this BPL season with its jersey. Adorned with cultural design patterns on its sleeves and featuring monuments that distinctly represent Dhaka on the front and back, the jersey stands out as an eye-catching piece of sporting attire.

Rising Stars had the chance to speak to the creative mind behind the concept of this jersey – Mahir Sarowar Megh, a 17-year-old grade 11 student at Bangladesh International Tutorial Limited and son of the late journalists Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

Creating a jersey is never a spur-of-the-moment decision. So, when asked about his motivations, Megh explained that his love for cricket runs deep.

"I've been immersed in cricket since a time when I couldn't even fully comprehend the game," said Megh as his voice bubbled with excitement. "However, meeting Shakib Al Hasan at my parents' family photo exhibition in 2013 was a turning point for me. I discovered a profound love for cricket and, more importantly, recognised its potential to be expressed through various channels."

Drawing inspiration from his role model, Megh started his cricket journey on the field, aspiring to be the next Shakib Al Hasan. He began at a local academy near his house called the Clemon Indira Road Cricket Academy as his performance garnered recognition from supportive coaches. Megh made good progress on the field, securing a spot at the prestigious Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

When asked about the shift from aspiring to play cricket to delving into jersey design, Megh reflected on his initial foray into the field. He entered the jersey design competition "Odommo Jersey Design Contest" organised by Robi Axiata Limited in 2015.

"Back then, I was too young to grasp anything about graphic design, but I really wanted to participate in the competition, he said. "The very first jersey I crafted was a sketch on an A4 paper for that competition. Despite not making it to the finals, the experience made me realise that designing was something I could explore further because of my genuine passion for it."

Megh navigated the world of graphic design through online resources. On Facebook, he goes by "Megh the Editor" where he frequently crafts logos, social media carousels, and design projects, with a particular focus on sports.

When asked about the jersey itself, he explained, "I wanted the jersey to scream Dhaka at first glance. The colours mirror Durdanto Dhaka's logo, and I wanted to highlight Dhaka's essence with landmarks like Bangladesh National Parliament House, National Martyrs' Monument, Ahsan Manzil, Dhaka Metro Rail, and Shahid Minar. It's intended to be a visual tale, and I hope it tells the story of a boldly beautiful Dhaka."

To wrap up the interview, Megh extends a heartfelt message to cricket enthusiasts nationwide, saying, "Your love for cricket can unfold and manifest in countless ways. Whether you're a player, a devoted spectator, a designer, a writer, or engaged in anything else, dig deep within. There's always an intersection of your cricket passion and talents. My only wish is that you find as much joy in it as I do."

Shanum is a student at Bangladesh International Tutorial Limited.