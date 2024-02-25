Know-how of ‘pacing innings’ blocking Tamim’s run-spree

When it came to ability, Bangladesh team management had no doubt about Tanzid Hasan Tamim as the dashing opener was given the license to play freely during his surprise inclusion at last year's ICC ODI World Cup in India.

The left-hander did show a glimpse of his talent in the mega event, striking a blistering fifty against the hosts, but a lack of consistency has remained the biggest area of concern for Tamim.

During the start of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Tamim was unable to convert promising starts into big knocks for Chattogram Challengers.

However, the 23-year-old managed to finally burst into the scene with a 51-ball 70, laced with six sixes and a four, against Durdanto Dhaka before hitting his maiden T20 century as he piled on the misery for Khulna Tigers during a 65-ball 116 which featured eight sixes and as many fours.

The two match-decisive innings had revitalised Chattogram's campaign, propelling them to the playoffs in a late turnaround. Tamim now ranks third in the ongoing BPL's best run-scorers list, having scored 382 runs in eleven innings with a healthy strike-rate of 134.62.

Although Tamim was included in the ODI squad, he was sidelined from the Tigers' T20 squad for next month's home series against Sri Lanka.

According to Chattogram head coach, Tushar Imran, the youngster from Bogura only needs some minor tweaking to get going in the coming days.

"When he was not getting runs, I spoke to him about why he is failing to convert his starts into big ones. I always remind him about the knock that he played against India in the World Cup, how he played those strokes in that wicket, and why he was unable to score runs in different wickets," Tushar told The Daily Star yesterday.

"He has got the ability to score big knocks and I try to remind him which strokes he needs to play in particular wickets. Since he has got all the shots in the book, it is important for him to have a good shot-selection. He is definitely a stroke-maker but it is also important for him to know how to pace the innings, as at times you need to go defensive rather than going out and play your shots right from the word go."

Tushar, who is the first Bangladeshi batter to score ten thousand first-class runs, also opined that, apart from fixing the shot-selection issue to score big frequently, Tamim needs to find the right approach and the frame of mind to "get in the habit of staying at the wicket".