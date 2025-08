BCB announces preliminary Asia Cup squad, A team for Australia tour

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik pushes through an intense running drill at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today ahead of the fitness camp, starting August 6, for the upcoming Asia Cup. PHOTO: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced a 25-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The available players will report for a fitness camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on August 6, as Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, and Saif Hassan have also been drafted into the Bangladesh A squad for the Australia series.

Skill training will begin on August 15 before the camp shifts to Sylhet from August 20. The coaching staff are set to arrive between August 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are expected to arrive in Dhaka on August 14 for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, though the schedule has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Asia Cup, to be played in T20 format, will feature 19 matches: 11 in Dubai and eight in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh have been drawn in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, while defending champions India are in Group A with Pakistan, hosts UAE, and Oman.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on September 11, followed by matches against Sri Lanka on September 13 and Afghanistan on September 16 — all in Abu Dhabi. The tournament final will be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, BCB also announced the Bangladesh A squad for the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin, Australia. Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the side, which departs Dhaka on August 7 evening.

Bangladesh preliminary squad: Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon and Saif Hassan.

Bangladesh A squad: Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Jishan Alam, Mahidul Islam, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Tufayel Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Naeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud.