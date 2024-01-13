In Mutanabbi Street

Hajji Muhammed sits

Outside what had been

His shop. His five sons

Were killed and the books

That filled his shelves

Lie senseless on the floor.

There are no walls. No door.

This poem is about a bookshop in Baghdad destroyed in the Iraq War. Mutanabbi Street, named after a great Iraqi poet, has long been famed for its bookshops.

John Drew is an occasional contributor to The Daily Star. A collection of his articles is due to be published later this year by ULAB Press.