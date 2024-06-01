I've seen love/ Rolling down from a mother's eyes/ As she picks her lean child, bathed in innocent blood

I've seen love

Glowing in my mother's eyes

As she picks up wet jasmine flowers in the dewy dawn,

Flowers that touched the very earth that had once nourished them to stay high above.

I've seen love

Rolling down from a mother's eyes

As she picks her lean child, bathed in innocent blood,

Crimson as the beetroot leaves he waited to devour before fate devoured him.

Before the morning birds came,

And sang their welcome song for the new sunrise,

I heard fiery chants across the eastern hemisphere,

Announcing the anguish that fuels their miserable eyes.

I've seen love

Piercing through the shrieks of despair

Wanting to climb beyond the stairs painted with disappointment,

Only to be shoved back in the face of obscurity.

I've felt love

Cracking my heart into sore lumps of agony

Screeching out from my soul that only an owl can reciprocate.

Humming the coos of a mourning dove.

At the dead of the night,

I swam through Archeon only to find myself in Phlegethon

Burning under my skin, drying the tears that were yet to flow.

Cementing an eternal flame to refine passion, fouled and rotten.

I've seen love

Peaking through the cracks of concrete

As a jasmine plant that once demanded the fertile soil,

The moisture of morning mist.

I've felt rage

Illuminating my ashed edges

Only to be hit on again

Harden them as shields against hurt, disguised,

As Love

Anika Zaman is pondering over questions about life. Email her potential answers at [email protected].