Celebrating Galentine’s Day on a budget

The spirit of Valentine's Day isn't just reserved for romantic partners – it's also about cherishing all forms of love, including platonic love. Enter Galentine's Day, the best way to celebrate the wonderful women in your life.

Here's how you can take this opportunity to host an unforgettable day for your gal-pals without breaking the bank.

A cottagecore picnic

If you and your friends are enamoured by nature, consider organising a dreamy spring-themed picnic at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, Ramna Park, or even your own rooftop. Gather your best girl pals, pack some homemade treats, blankets, and board games, and head to your favourite scenic location. Enjoy some quality time under the sky, maybe carry a polaroid camera, and indulge in the most memorable budget-friendly outing on the go.

Street food day out

For a more adventurous outing, indulge in a day out dedicated to the street food found near places like Dhanmondi Lake or Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur. Explore the vibrant culinary scene around the areas without burning a hole in your pocket. From mouthwatering fuchka to savoury chaap and luchi, the options are endless. Take delight in the local flavours while strolling around or taking rickshaw rides around the streets in colourful sarees, living out your main-character vibes to the fullest.

A literary soiree at Ekushey Boi Mela

If you and your friends are huge bibliophiles, a visit to the Ekushey Boi Mela is a must. Amidst the bustling stalls, you can immerse yourselves in the discovery of hidden treasures, engage in lively discussions, and swap stories about beloved characters. Gifting each other books is one of the most intimate forms of expressing yourselves; exchanging books ranging from timeless classics to modern masterpieces may just be the perfect expression of appreciation for your loved ones.

A self-care day-in

If everything else feels overwhelming, wrap yourselves up with an intimate at-home pampering session, complete with comfort snacks and a movie night. Create a DIY spa ambience with scented candles, soothing music, and luxurious face masks. Indulge in self-care rituals, swap beauty tips, and unwind with your favourite chick flicks. The goal is to relax, recharge, and celebrate the comfort of being around your favourite people.

Galentine's Day is more than just a trend; it's a heartfelt celebration of female camaraderie and solidarity. The best part is that you can celebrate this occasion without overspending, with just a little thought and designing the perfect day for your girls to your liking. There's no wrong way of making your loved ones feel appreciated, and what better day to do it than on the day of love?

Joyeeta is a Journalism student at ULAB.