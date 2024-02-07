Star Literature
Kazi Meheru Tasfia
Wed Feb 7, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 06:40 PM

Most Viewed

Star Literature
POETRY

Love is a law

For once, can love look like a Sunday morning; filled with warmth, calmness and motionless?
Kazi Meheru Tasfia
Wed Feb 7, 2024 06:30 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 06:40 PM
Design: Star Literature

Love is a hazard,

Like a Thursday night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Busy, uncomfortable, stuck in an endless loop, waiting for it to be over.

Love is like an antique box, stored in an attic; valuable yet covered in dust.

Love looks like rotten wood with cracks between it.

Or perhaps, it is a lot like a fungus that you can't get rid of; hidden and incurable.

Love is growing on me like a moss.

It's a disaster,

A law.

But, for once.

For once, can love look like a Sunday morning; filled with warmth, calmness and motionless?

Can love feel like a hot coffee served on a winter night?

Or just as fresh as a raindrop on a leaf.

Or maybe just like a rich silk dress taken well care of?

Un-touched and un-torn?

For once can love look like the Methuselah tree filled with wisdom and not a complicated system?

 

Kazi Meheru Tasfia reads, writes, and draws in her spare time.

Related topic:
poemPoetryreaders submissionStar LiteratureLove
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

It’s a Love Story, baby just say yes

Lunatic Crow

2w ago

Of hills, lakes, and loss

3w ago

Diasporic delusions

Mr Moti

আহমেদ রুবেল
|বিনোদন

আহমেদ রুবেল আর নেই

বুধবার সন্ধ্যা সোয়া ৬টার দিকে রাজধানীর একটি বেসরকারি হাসপাতালে তিনি মারা যান।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্মূল্যের বাজারে ফলের হালচাল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification