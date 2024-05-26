T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Report
Sun May 26, 2024 07:49 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 08:03 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Hridoy wants Bangladesh to play 'at least the semifinal of T20 WC'

Star Sports Report
Sun May 26, 2024
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy said he wanted his side to qualify "at least for the semifinal" of the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting on June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.

On Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket Board's official Facebook page posted a video recorded before the Tigers left for the USA in which Hridoy shared his thoughts on Bangladesh's chances in the major event.

"To tell you the truth, I don't want to see anything beside my name. I want results for my team. It's a team game. I will obviously try my best for my team. I want my team to play the semifinal at the very least," Hridoy said in the video. 

Bangladesh evaded a whitewash at the hands of the USA as they clinched the third match of the three-match T20I series in Houston yesterday after losing the first two matches against the hosts who are an associate member of the ICC ranked 10 places below the Tigers.  

Hridoy had a better outing than most of his teammates in Bangladesh's past two series against Zimbabwe and the USA. He amassed 140 runs, including a half-century, at a strike-rate of 147.36 in the five matches at home against the Chevrons, and managed to become the top run-getter away in the USA with 83, with another fifty under his belt.

Related topic:
Towhid HridoyBCBT20 World Cup 2024
