Saifuddin, Tanzid make their cases in first T20I

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Towhid Hridoy leave the pitch with smile on their faces and runs under their belt. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh were keeping an eye on two players who would have key roles in bolstering the World Cup squad. Mohammad Saifuddin's three wickets and Tanzid Hasan's debut fifty against Zimbabwe during the eight-wicket win in the first T20I in Chattogram on Friday would reassure the team management ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Eighteen months since his last outing for the national team, Saifuddin produced a fine performance, bagging three for 15 runs. He conceded just one more run than fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed, who also claimed three Zimbabwe wickets as the pace duo led the charge for the Tigers in bowling out the visitors for 124.

The injury and form concerns kept Saifuddin out of contention for quite a few major tournaments and saw him sit out the initial stage of this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). But his bowling became crucial for Fortune Barishal in the latter part of the tournament.

Yesterday, he scalped Zimbabwe's second wicket and initiated the batting collapse which saw Zimbabwe go from 36 for one to 41 for seven. A trademark yorker to remove Blessing Muzarabani in the death overs would have given him the required boost.

There was a keenness to perform and then there was the nervousness following all the injury troubles and pressure to perform.

"I was nervous today. Although I have played international matches before, it was very important to perform today. Fizz [Mustafizur Rahman] will return in one or two days and then what the final eleven will be is up to the management. There are four more matches, and I will try to do better than I did today," Saifuddin said at the post-match press conference.

"I have played BPL here some days ago, so Chattogram conditions are known to me.

"It's been almost 18 months before I returned to internationals. It was very tough for me. If I want to make it to the World Cup squad, there is nothing better than performances. I did not make the 2022 [Australia] World Cup due to performances, so I was very serious and wanted to perform," he said.

Tanzid, meanwhile, lived dangerously like the proverbial cat with nine lives in what was his debut T20I for the Tigers. Having been provided three lives by Zimbabwe fielders, Tanzid did what was required during the moments when the rain-breaks would make things a little complicated. He upped the ante, playing his shots and with an approach required in the format during a 47-ball 67.

He went on to finish the game alongside Tawhid Hridoy, who struck 33 off 18 deliveries as Tigers won with 4.4 overs to spare.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto credited the batter and said: "The way he batted really helped us. I think Towhid batted really well and showed character. Really happy for Tamim as he finished the match."

Both Tanzid and Saifuddin are being earmarked for the World Cup and both have performances to back their cases. Saifuddin, too, was impressed by Tanzid's approach and acknowledged that opportunity has to be grabbed.

"He [Tanzid] was fantastic. The aggressive approach he brought on in his first game is laudable. Maybe if Soumya [Sarker] bhai was fit, he wouldn't have played. But he took his opportunity and I expect him to be consistent," Saifuddin said.