Hridoy smashes first century of BPL 10

Comilla Victorians batter Towhid Hridoy smashed the first century of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League to guide his side to a four-wicket win over bottom-placed Durdanto Dhaka in Mirpur on Friday.

Hridoy smashed eight fours and seven sixes for an unbeaten 57-ball 108 that led Comilla's chase of Dhaka's 176-run target.

The century was Hridoy's first in T20s and the right-handed batter reached the milestone in 53 balls.

Earlier, Dhaka's Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan hit fifties to propel their side to 175 for four.

Naim hit nine fours and a six for his 45-ball 64, while Saif put away three sixes and four boundaries in his 42-ball 57-run knock.

A late cameo by Alex Ross that saw him hit two fours and a six in an 11-ball 21-run blitz helped Dhaka post the second-highest total in the tournament.

The defeat saw Dhaka lose their seventh straight match following a victory in their opening fixture, while Comilla climbed to second with 10 points, courtesy of a fifth win.