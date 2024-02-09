Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri Feb 9, 2024 10:47 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 11:26 PM

Cricket

Hridoy smashes first century of BPL 10

Star Sports Report 
Fri Feb 9, 2024 10:47 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 11:26 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians batter Towhid Hridoy smashed the first century of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League to guide his side to a four-wicket win over bottom-placed Durdanto Dhaka in Mirpur on Friday. 

Hridoy smashed eight fours and seven sixes for an unbeaten 57-ball 108 that led Comilla's chase of Dhaka's 176-run target.

The century was Hridoy's first in T20s and the right-handed batter reached the milestone in 53 balls.

Earlier, Dhaka's Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan hit fifties to propel their side to 175 for four. 

Naim hit nine fours and a six for his 45-ball 64, while Saif put away three sixes and four boundaries in his 42-ball 57-run knock. 

A late cameo by Alex Ross that saw him hit two fours and a six in an 11-ball 21-run blitz helped Dhaka post the second-highest total in the tournament.

The defeat saw Dhaka lose their seventh straight match following a victory in their opening fixture, while Comilla climbed to second with 10 points, courtesy of a fifth win. 

Comments

