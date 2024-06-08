Hridoy's six wounds Bangladesh fan in stands, player apologises

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy apologised to a fan after learning that one of the sixes he hit against Sri Lanka hit the fan who was watching the match from the stands at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Hridoy hit a hat-trick of sixes against Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga in his 20-ball 40 knock today, which propelled Bangladesh in their 125-run chase in their T20 World Cup opener.

After the match, he learnt about the incident at midnight local time and in a lengthy post on social media apologised to the fan and said he could feel his pain.

"Someone sent me these photos. It's midnight here right now, but I can't get these photos out of my mind. I feel terrible thinking someone had to bleed because of me," Hridoy wrote on social media.

"Dear brother, I don't know who you are, I just know that the t-shirt you are wearing has Bangladesh's map on it. You and I are the same. The six I hit struck you on the leg unintentionally. You said with a smile that you are happy, but who would know it better than us [cricketers] about how much getting hit by a ball at high velocity can hurt.

"If we ever meet, give me a hug, give a pat on my head. This younger brother of yours can feel your pain."