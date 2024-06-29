Rishad named in Cricket Australia’s team of the tournament

Bangladesh's breakout star in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Rishad Hossain was named in Cricket Australia's team of the tournament for his brilliant performances with the ball throughout the Tigers' campaign.

In his first appearance in a senior ICC event, the wrist spinner claimed 14 wickets in seven matches, which places him at joint third alongside Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan in the wicket-takers list before the final match.

"A breakout campaign from the young leg-spinner whose 14 wickets left him equal with Rashid," Cricket Australia said on their website.

"Rishad began with a match-defining 3-22 in the win over Sri Lanka, a result that ultimately helped Bangladesh progress to the Super Eights stage. He stood up in the second round too; the 21-year-old was the Tigers' best bowler against Australia (2-23) and took 3-26 in the heart-breaking loss to Afghanistan."

Rishad is the only Bangladeshi in the team, which has highest three members from finalist India and two each from Australia, who were eliminated in the Super Eight stage, and Afghanistan, who made it to the semifinals for the first time.

Batter Aaron Jones of the USA, who made it to the Super Eight in their very first appearance in the competition, also made the cut. Only one player from West Indies and the other finalist South Africa got picked.

Rashid was named the captain of the team for inspiring Afghanistan to reach their maiden World Cup semifinal in senior cricket.

Cricket Australia team of the tournament

Travis Head (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Aaron Jones (USA), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Hardik Pandya (India), Rashid Khan (c) (Afghanistan), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Anrich Nortje (South Africa).