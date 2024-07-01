T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 03:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 03:34 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

“The World Cup was flying away and I caught it”

Star Sports Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 03:30 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 03:34 PM
Suryakumar Yadav
India's Suryakumar Yadav makes a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Miller during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. Photo: AFP

India are still rejoicing their second ICC T20 World Cup triumph after defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados, which went down to the wire.

There were many heroes in India's seven-run win in the final but the play that really sealed the fate of the match came in the first ball of the last over when Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch at the boundary to dismiss South Africa's last hope David Miller.

The Proteas needed 16 to win in the last over with Miller on strike. The left-hander tried to hit a full toss from Hardik Pandya for a six down the ground but couldn't hit as well as he would've liked.

Still, the ball nearly went all the way before Suryakumar grabbed the ball inches away from the ropes, threw it up as he went over the line and then came back inside to complete the catch.

While speaking to Times of India, Suryakumar described what was going through his mind when he took the catch.

"I really don't know what was going through my mind. All I could see was the World Cup flying away and I just latched on to it," Suryakumar told Times of India.

