Hridoy ton keeps Abahani on top

Mohammedan Sporting Club went third on the Dhaka Premier League table with a one-run win via DLS method over Prime Bank today at BKSP Ground 4.

Prime Bank's Tamim Iqbal struck an 83-ball 65 while in-form opener Parvez Hossain struck his third DPL ton this season, notching a 111-ball 110. Shabbir Rahman struck 39 as well but after the 122-run opening stand and the 96-run third-wicket stand, wickets fell regularly as Prime Bank managed 279 all out.

Despite a poor start to the chase, Mahidul Ankon's 78 along with Ariful Islam's 45 stabilised the innings. With the DLS coming into play in the 33rd over, the match was reduced to 47 overs as Mahmudullah Riyad's 33-ball 42 and Abu Hider's 36-ball 54 saw Mohammedan win with a last-ball boundary.

Sheikh Jamal won by 39 runs as per DLS method against Gazi Group Cricketers in another rain-interrupted game at BKSP Ground 3.

Shakib Al Hasan's 65-ball 53 and Ziaur Rahman's 44-ball 55 helped Sheikh Jamal post 233 all out. The revised target of 232 from 45 overs came into effect during the 30th over of Gazi's chase but they only managed 192 all out as Mrittunjoy Chowdhury bagged three and Shakib picked two wickets for 14 runs.

Table-toppers Abahani romped to a 140-run win over Rupganj Tigers at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah. Towhid Hridoy blazed an 84-ball 125 while Jaker Ali struck 78 as Abahani posted 320 for four. In reply, Rupganj were bowled out for 180 with Mohammad Saifuddin scalping two while spinners Nahidul Islam and Mosaddek Hossain bagged three each.

