Tamim underwhelms in 50-overs return

Tamim Iqbal batted in a List-A match after almost six months but had an underwhelming showing, making 17 off 26 balls for the Prime Bank Cricket Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club on the opening day of this year's Dhaka Premier League at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah today.

Tamim, who is leading Prime Bank, opened the innings with Shahadat Hossain Dipu after losing the toss.

The opener hit three fours in his short stay before getting caught off pacer Hasan Murad.

Prime Bank's innings also never got going as they got bundled out for 196 in 47 overs with tail-ender Nazmul Islam Apu top-scoring with 40 off 53 balls.

For Shinepukur, pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho claimed four wickets while left-arm spinner Arafat Islam Sunny took three.

Tamim's previous 50-over match was the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on September 23 in Mirpur, right before he was left out of the World Cup squad.

Shakib Al Hasan's Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is also in action today against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP in Savar but the all-rounder is not taking part in the match.