Tigers ‘hungry’ ahead of Lanka ODIs

After losing to Sri Lanka in the T20I series, Bangladesh are eager to reply in kind in the ODI series, beginning from March 13 in Chattogram.

Bangladesh found some key performances in the T20Is but fell short in the third T20I to lose the series 2-1. In-form batter Towhid Hridoy feels the team is hungry to do well.

"We will play to win the series. We have that hunger. All of us think that it's an important series since we have already lost a series. This series will be challenging and if we can give our best, something good will happen," Hridoy said in a video posted by the BCB.

The ODI squad recently held practice sessions in Sylhet and yesterday took part in a session in Chattogram. Hridoy informed that the players have done their acclimatisation ahead of the series.

"The players are in good touch. All of us came after playing the T20Is and there are two-three days' time [before the series begins]. I feel its adequate time to acclimatise with the conditions," he added.

A Nuwan Thushara hattrick in just the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings in the third T20I made the difference between winning and losing. Hridoy, however, was only focused on looking ahead.

"What happened has happened. If we can reduce the mistakes we made while going forward, it will be better for us," he said.

The right-handed batter had a brilliant BPL this year but was not keen on resting on his laurels.

"It's in the past and I don't want to think about it [regarding past performances against Sri Lanka]. Maybe I will get some confidence from those but I have to do well on the particular day and the better I execute, the better it will be for my team," he said.