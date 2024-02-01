Cricket
Cricket

In Pictures: Miraz-Hridoy share a laugh in training

Sports Desk
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

After a two-day break, the Sylhet phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will resume tomorrow. Ahead of resumption, all seven teams held training sessions today in a jovial mood. Fortune Barishal's Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Comilla Victorians' batter Towhid Hridoy had a hearty exchange and shared some light moments while crossing paths during the day's training session. Towhid's Comilla will be in action tomorrow against Chattogram Challengers in the night-game while hosts Sylhet Strikers, who are yet to register a win this season, will take on Durdanto Dhaka in the day match. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

 

