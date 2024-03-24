We weren’t ready for Tests, says Miraz

Mehedi Hasan Miraz couldn't hide his disappointment at Bangladesh's shambolic batting performance on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Sylhet today, claiming that perhaps the team's lack of preparation ahead of the red-ball series was a reason behind the horrific display.

Bangladesh lost half their side for just 37 runs on the last session of Day 3, right after Sri Lanka had posted 418 in their second innings to set a daunting 511-run target for the Tigers.

"We couldn't prepare a lot [for the Tests]. We had T20s and ODIs [against Sri Lanka]. We had to play Tests just two [three] days after that. This might've been a reason," Miraz said at the press conference after the day's play.

"The batters themselves can say what was going through their minds at that moment. It's tough to bat late in the day, but we needed to take that challenge as we are professional cricketers. Personally speaking, our dismissals were very disappointing," he added.

The hosts ended the day on 47 for 5, with Taijul Islam and Mominul Haque unbeaten on six and seven respectively and staring at a crushing defeat.

With the result of the match already a forgone conclusion, Miraz hoped that the remaining batters would at least show some fight on Day 4 and reduce the margin of defeat.

"Still, we will try. Mominul bhai is still there, I'm there, if we can score some runs it would be good for us."