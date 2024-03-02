For me to come back, a lot of things need to be right, says Tamim

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said that a lot of things need to be right for him to return to the national team.

The left-handed batter led Fortune Barishal from the front to a six-wicket win over Comilla Victorians, thereby leading the franchise to their first ever title in the Bangladesh Premier League in Mirpur on Friday night.

The 35-year-old had announced his international retirement last year, only to reverse his decision a day later. He was later dropped from the ODI World Cup squad and hasn't featured for Bangladesh since.

During the poat-match press conference, Tamim was asked whether he has had any discussion over his future with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

"I haven't spoken to the new chief selector yet. I was in communication with Jalal bhai (Jalal Yunus ). I was available for a talk but unfortunately, we didn't get the opportunity but I was in contact with him. I will be traveling abroad tomorrow morning and hopefully after I return, we will sit," Tamim said in reply.

Then the highest run-getter for Bangladesh implied that the door to the national team was not all closed, at least from his side.

"I would like to say one thing clearly, for me to come back a lot of things need to be right. Otherwise there's no point for me to just come back and play. I am in a stage of career where I would probably play for another two years. So I need to tell them such things and since I did not have a final talk with them, it won't be appropriate for me to comment here," said Tamim.

Tamim finished as the leading run-getter in the BPL with 492 runs from 15 games and was also adjudged the player of the tournament. However, Tamim brushed aside any talk of answering critics.

"To be honest if I had thought of answering the critics I might have not done this. I never thought of giving an answer. If my career was of three years, then I might have thought about it. Whatever I did is there for everyone to see," Tamim said. "When I got involved with this team, my intention was to create a good environment and everyone had a huge contribution behind this."