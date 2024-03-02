Cricket
Sports Reporter
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:25 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:36 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

For me to come back, a lot of things need to be right, says Tamim

Sports Reporter
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:25 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:36 AM
Tamim Iqbal
Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal..File Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said  that a lot of things need to be right for him to return to the national team.

The left-handed batter led Fortune Barishal from the front to a six-wicket win over Comilla Victorians, thereby leading the franchise to their first ever title in the Bangladesh Premier League in Mirpur on Friday night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 35-year-old had announced his international retirement last year, only to reverse his decision a day later. He was later dropped from the ODI World Cup squad and hasn't featured for Bangladesh since.

During the poat-match press conference, Tamim was asked whether he has had any discussion over his future with the Bangladesh Cricket Board. 

"I haven't spoken to the new chief selector yet. I was in communication with Jalal bhai (Jalal Yunus ). I was available for a talk but unfortunately, we didn't get the opportunity but I was in contact with him. I will be traveling abroad tomorrow morning and hopefully after I return, we will sit," Tamim said in reply.

Then the highest run-getter for Bangladesh implied that the door to the national team was not all closed, at least from his side.

"I would like to say one thing clearly, for me to come back a lot of things need to be right. Otherwise there's no point for me to just come back and play. I am in a stage of career where I would probably play for another two years. So I need to tell them such things and since I did not have a final talk with them, it won't be appropriate for me to comment here," said Tamim.

Tamim finished as the leading run-getter in the BPL with 492 runs from 15 games and was also adjudged the player of the tournament. However, Tamim brushed aside any talk of answering critics.

"To be honest if I had thought of answering the critics I might have not done this. I never thought of giving an answer. If my career was of three years, then I might have thought about it. Whatever I did is there for everyone to see," Tamim said. "When I got involved with this team, my intention was to create a good environment and everyone had a huge contribution behind this."

Related topic:
Tamim IqbalFortune BarishalComilla VictoriansBPLBangladesh Premier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers

Tamim, Mayers power Barishal to second qualifier

4d ago

If Shakib and Tamim get booed, then we should bury ourselves: Mushfiqur

2d ago

Tamim, Barishal peak at the right time

4d ago

Jaker again makes his case for national team

6d ago

I’m surprised Salahuddin is not Bangladesh head coach: Moeen Ali 

1w ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification