Tigers on edge in Kolkata

Mushfiqur Rahim, who was dismissed trying to cut pacers in the last two matches, was as diligent as ever during the practice session under the supervision of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Taskin Ahmed, who is set to return to the starting eleven after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury, bowled at the nets with fast bowling coach Allan Donald as the Tigers seek a turn of fortunes in the mega event in India following just one win in five outings so far. PHOTO: EKUSH TAPADER

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had a busy afternoon yesterday as he was seen pacing from one net to another as the Tigers trained at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium ahead of their sixth ICC World Cup match.

Despite being tipped as the favourites in their Netherlands clash on Saturday, the mood was one of seriousness with palpable tension prevalent amongst the team management who were busy in their quest to find a fix for Bangladesh's plight. Shakib Al Hasan, however, could not partake in training as he was en route to the city.

The camp seemed invested in their own endeavours, away from the interest relating to the World Cup points table as miles away in Chennai, Sri Lanka pulled off an unlikely win over defending champions England.

As it stands, Bangladesh, England, and the Netherlands are tied on two points, making up the bottom three of the table.

However, such equations would not hamper the Tigers much it seems as it is not clear what their tournament goal is following four losses on the trot.

Shakib and his troops came with the motivation of reaching the semifinal for the first time but their bleak show has derailed that dream quite prematurely. It now appears that Bangladesh are looking at the World Cup from the outside, excluded from the company they want to be with.

Although the players were instructed to not interact with the media apart from the official press conferences, it seemed the cricketers were consciously trying to avoid eye contact with the big contingent of the Bangladeshi media.

Skipper Shakib already jested that he would want his side to finish at five or six in the prestigious tournament, if not as semi-finalists. While chances are still there, at least mathematically, to make the top four, it seems Bangladesh and England are on the same boat in terms of equations needed for progress beyond group stage.

Bangladesh would need to win all of their remaining results, produce a huge swing in net run-rate, while hope that other results go their way to stand any chance of cementing a top-four finish.

However, amidst all the frustration, there was one positive for Bangladesh as pacer Taskin Ahmed, who missed out the last two matches due to his shoulder pain, was seen bowling in the nets.

Can Bangladesh clothe themselves in the chic vibes of the New Town area of Kolkata or will they dish out yet another uninspiring display in the 'City of Joy'?