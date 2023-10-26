Shakib to join Tigers camp in Kolkata tonight

After a sudden trip back to Dhaka in the middle of the ICC World Cup, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be on his way to join the team tonight in Kolkata, confirmed a member of the Bangladesh team management today.

The star all-rounder will take part in the Tigers' training session tomorrow at the Eden Gardens ahead of their sixth World Cup match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The 36-year-old went to the Mirpur indoor today and was scheduled to practise tomorrow before returning to Kolkata ahead of the game against the Netherlands.

The news of Shakib's arrival to Dhaka broke out while the team was travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata on Wednesday, a day after Bangladesh's 149-run defeat against South Africa.

The Bangladesh captain was seen in Mirpur later on the day, sparking even more curiosity. At the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium's indoor facilities, Shakib worked with prominent coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim – Shakib's mentor during his formative years at BKSP.

According to the team management, Shakib had requested a couple of days off to spend time in Dhaka for personal reasons.

Barring the 40 against New Zealand, Shakib's batting in the World Cup so far has been utterly disappointing, as evidenced by his 16 runs tallied in three other games.

Questions were raised to as why Shakib decided to consult Fahim rather than the coaching staff assigned to the national team but for now, the skipper is set to return as Bangladesh look forward to take on the Dutch.