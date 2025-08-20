Cricket
Netherlands announce squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Photo: AFP

Netherlands have named a 15-member squad for their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting August 30 in Sylhet.

Led by skipper Scott Edwards, the squad includes seasoned opener Max O'Dowd, pacer Paul van Meekeren, the Klein brothers Ryan and Kyle, off-spinner Aryan Dutt, and leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed.

The Dutch will arrive in Dhaka on August 26 before moving to Sylhet for a three-day training camp ahead of the opener. The remaining two games are scheduled for September 1 and 3, all at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. This will be their first bilateral series in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have faced each other five times in T20Is, with the Tigers winning four. Their only previous bilateral meeting was in 2012, when Bangladesh toured the Netherlands for two T20Is. The Dutch last played in Bangladesh during the 2014 T20 World Cup, famously beating Ireland to reach the main round.

The visitors come into the series the series after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier at home last month, beating Italy in the final. O'Dowd was the tournament's top run-scorer with 204 in four matches, while Edwards was second with 146 runs. Kyle Klein took seven wickets, finishing just behind Italy's Harry Manenti (8) for most wickets.

Several regulars are missing from the squad that played in the final against Italy, with opener Michael Levitt, all-rounder Bas de Leede and veteran Roelof van der Merwe amongst key absences. 

Netherlands squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Anil Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen.

