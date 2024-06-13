Tigers’ progress to Super Eight is theirs to ruin

With their final two group games against lower-ranked Nepal and the Netherlands, Bangladesh have a magnificent opportunity to seal a Super Eight berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup without having to depend on the results of other matches.

The Tigers are set to face the Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown today. The match will begin at 8:30pm [Bangladesh Time].

Bangladesh suffered an agonosing four-run defeat against South Africa in their second Group D game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday but the Tigers are currently second in the group, thanks to a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their tournament opener.

Having played in all of the previous eight editions of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh had very little to show for as their biggest achievement in the mega event came 17 years ago when they beat hosts West Indies in their tournament opener – the only time they beat a Test-playing nation before the Sri Lanka win in this edition -- in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

However, things are looking positive for the Tigers this time around. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh, who were rocked just ahead of the T20 World Cup as they hit the nadir in the shortest format following a shocking 2-1 series defeat against the USA, have made a commendable turnaround result-wise.

With two points in two matches, Bangladesh remain just behind group leaders South Africa, who have already confirmed their spot in the Super Eight with six points from three wins in as many games.

Bangladesh, who also have a positive net run-rate of 0.075, will now need to do what is expected of them in the final two group games -- beat associate nations the Netherlands and Nepal.

Meanwhile, things could get a bit tricky for Bangladesh if they go on to lose any one of their last two group-stage games as then the Tigers will have to depend on the results of some other fixtures going in their favour.

Shrugging off the close defeat they suffered against the Proteas, the Tigers will now need to grind harder and adapt to the different conditions in the Caribbean in order to avert any upset in their upcoming matches and have a smooth sailing into the Super Eight.

With the pitches in Dallas and New York being significant limiting factors in batting, the move away from the USA could not have come at a better time for Bangladesh batters who will hope that the surfaces in the West Indies will allow them to bat with more freedom.

The Tigers will also take confidence from the fact that they have gone through the most difficult phase in the group with minimal damage – as they have already beaten Sri Lanka and suffered a narrow loss to South Africa, the two superior opponents.

A win against the Netherlands today will put Bangladesh in a favourable position as far as qualification to the Super 8s is concerned as it will allow the Tigers to have progression to the next round in their own hands.

One other factor that could benefit the Tigers is that Sri Lanka, having lost their opening two games against South Africa and Bangladesh, are now on the brink of mathematical elimination from the competition after they saw their last game against Nepal washed out. And that makes today's game against the Netherlands a key fixture for Bangladesh.

INTERESTING FACTS