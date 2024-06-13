Shakib, Rishad put Tigers on course for Super Eights

A timely double strike from Rishad Hossain and an exhibition of brilliant death over bowling from Mustafizur Rahman sealed a vital 25-run win for Bangladesh over the Netherlands in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Rishad ended with 3-33 while with all three of his strikes coming in the 15th and 18th over of the match, which killed a game that was getting increasingly difficult for the Tigers.

Mustafizur was also on point in the 17th and 19th over, conceding just four runs off 12 balls and claimed one wicket to seal a convincing win, as Bangladesh restricted the Netherlands to 134-8.

Sybrand Engelbrecht (33 off 22) and captain Scott Edwards (25 off 23) put Bangladesh under pressure with a 42-run stand. But after Rishad broke the stand by removing Engelbrecht and Mustafizur dismissed Edwards, the match permanently swung in Bangladesh's favour.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan hit a vital half-century, his first in T20Is after 19 innings.

With the win, Bangladesh have four points in three matches and are on the brink of a spot in the Super Eights as Group C runners-up behind South Africa.

With the result, Sri Lanka are officially out of the race for a spot in the Super Eights.

The Netherlands still have a mathematical chance of qualifying in place of Bangladesh. For that to happen, the Dutch have to beat Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match and Bangladesh have to lose to Nepal. If that happens, both Bangladesh and the Netherlands will end up with four points and the team with the better net run-rate will go through.

Rishad double strike puts Tigers on top

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in the 15th over, dismissing Sybrand Engelbrecht (33) and Bas de Leede (0) to bring Bangladesh back on top, with Netherlands needing 49 runs in five overs in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Rishad broke the dangerous 42-run stand between Scott Edwards and Engelbrecht, getting the latter caught and just one ball later got De Leede stumped.

Netherlands bring up 100, Bangladesh under pressure

Netherlands are well on course in their 160-run chase, with captain Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht looking solid at the middle and Bangladesh desperately searching for wickets in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Netherlands have reached 104-3 after 14 overs, with Edwards batting on a run-a-ball 15 and Engelbrecht unbeaten on 33 off 21 balls.

The Dutch need just 56 runs off 36 balls, with required rate a little over nine runs per over.

Bangladesh strike in Powerplay but the Dutch fight on

Bangladesh claimed a couple of wickets in the Powerplay but the Netherlands are fighting on in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Taskin Ahmed drew first blood, getting Michael Levitt (18 off 16 balls) caught at point and then Tanzim Sakib took a sharp return catch to dismissed Max O'Dowd (12 off 16) in the sixth over, as the Netherlands ended the Powerplay on 36-2.

Vikramjt Singh and Sybrand Engelbrecht are trying to stage a fight back, with Vikramjit hitting Shakib Al Hasan for a couple of sixes in the seventh over, the Netherlands reached 54-2 after eight overs.

Shakib hits fifty as Tigers set 160 target

Shakib Al Hasan hit a commanding half-century to take Bangladesh to 159-5 against the Netherlands in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Shakib made 64 off 46 balls, his first T20I half-century after 19 innings, and found some support from Tanzid Hasan (35 off 26) and Mahmudullah (25 off 21) to take the Tigers to a decent total.

After a bleak middle period, Shakib and Jaker Ali (14 off seven balls) made 26 runs off the last two overs to get the score over 150.

For the Dutch, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren took a couple of wickets each.

The onus will now be on the Bangladesh bowlers to defend the total and seal a crucial win.

Shakib completes fifty, Tigers in need of quick runs

Shakib Al Hasan completed his first half-century in T20Is after 19 innings and is holding the key for Bangladesh against the Netherlands in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Shakib completed his fifty off 38 balls with a single and has so far hit seven fours. Shakib's last fifty in the format was against Pakistan in Christchurch October 13, 2022.

Bangladesh are in desperate need of some quick runs in the final overs after a bleak middle period where the Netherlands squeezed the runs.

Towhid Hridoy was the fourth batter to depart for nine off 15 balls, getting bowled by Pringle. Mahmudullah was looking to up the ante, making 25 off 21 balls, before getting caught at the deep in the very next ball after Shakib reached the feat, with the score on 130-5 after 17.3 overs.

Meeken breaks Tanzid-Shakib stand

Tanzid Tamim made the mistake of pulling the ball into the wind and paid the price, getting caught for 35 off 26 balls off Paul van Meekeren, as Bangladesh lose their third wicket for 71 after 8.3 overs against the Netherlands in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

The dismissal ended a 48-run partnership off 32 balls between Tanzid and Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib is batting well, 29 off 20 balls and has been joined by Towhid Hridoy.

Tanzid, Shakib on the charge

Bangladesh had their best Powerplay so far in this T20 World Cup, reaching 54-2 against the Netherlands in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

Opener Tanzid Tamim is batting on 23 off 28 balls and Shakib Al Hasan, who has had a poor time with the bat, has raced to 25 off 13 balls with four fours in the sixth over off Van Beek.

Earlier, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das fell to off-spinner Aryan Dutt.

Shanto was the first to depart, getting caught at slip for one while trying a reverse sweep. Liton was the next to depart against the same bowler, with Sybrand Engelbrecht pulling off a stunning catch, jumping full length after running a considerable distance to complete the catch at the square boundary.

Unchanged Bangladesh sent to bat

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bat first against the Netherlands in their third match in Group D of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown today.

The Tigers have gone in with an unchanged XI from the last match, where they suffered a heartbreaking four-run defeat to South Africa in New York.

The Netherlands have made one change, with Aryan Dutt coming in place of Teja Nidamanuru.

This is the first match at the venue and there is some uncertainty about how the new pitch will play in an overcast day in St. Vincent.

This is a crucial encounter in the context of the group, with both teams standing on two points from two matches.

If Bangladesh win today and against Nepal, they will seal the second spot in the group behind South Africa. However, a defeat in either of the remaining two matches, would make the equation very difficult for the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Tamim, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Toss delayed due to rain in Bangladesh-Netherlands T20 WC match

The toss in the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown has been delayed due to rain.