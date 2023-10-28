Shakib booed by fans at Eden

Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan (R) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was booed by the fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today during the match against the Netherlands after yet another disappointing innings in the ODI World Cup.

Shakib departed for five off 14 balls against the Netherlands, getting caught off pacer Paul van Meekeren, as Bangladesh slumped to 63-4 in 16 overs, chasing 230.

As he was walking back to the pavilion, the Bangladesh fans at the Club House end started booing the team's captain.

The all-rounder had recently turned a lot of heads when he returned to Dhaka for a two-day trip to work on his batting, while the rest of the team travelled to Kolkata from Pune after suffering their fourth straight defeat in the tournament.

Shakib worked with coach Najmul Abedeen Fahim for two days in Miprur before joining the team on Thursday night.

But his training sessions in Mirpur seemingly made no difference as he got caught trying to cut a ball from a pacer, a mode of dismissal that has become familiar for him in recent times.

Van Meekeren managed to straighten the ball just a bit and extract a little extra bounce from the pitch, which cramped Shakib for space and induced an edge which went into the gloves of the wicketkeeper.

Interestingly, Shakib had been on the receiving end of similar jeering when he was getting into his car after his second day of training in Mirpur.