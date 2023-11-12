ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Reuters, Bengaluru
Sun Nov 12, 2023 06:46 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 07:47 PM

Iyer, Rahul tons get India to 410-4 against Netherlands

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds while India's top-order batsmen all sparkled as the World Cup hosts, already bound for the semi-finals, posted a mammoth 410-4 from 50 overs against the Netherlands in their final group-stage game on Sunday.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Iyer, Rahul tons get India to 410-4 against Netherlands

Reuters, Bengaluru
Sun Nov 12, 2023 06:46 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 07:47 PM
India vs Netherlands
Photo: Reuters

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds while India's top-order batsmen all sparkled as the World Cup hosts, already bound for the semi-finals, posted a mammoth 410-4 from 50 overs against the Netherlands in their final group-stage game on Sunday.

After their colleagues had perished following quick-fire fifties on a good batting track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Iyer (128 not out) hit his fourth ton before Rahul (102) joined the party as the duo lit up the stage on the Hindu festival of Diwali with a 208-run stand.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India put the Netherlands to the sword after winning the toss and opting to bat as skipper Rohit Sharma (61) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (51) picked off boundaries at will to give them a superb platform with 91 runs in the powerplay.

Gill was particularly severe on the bowlers with three fours and four huge sixes, but the world's top-ranked batsman found the fielder in the deep while taking on a short delivery from Paul van Meekeren after reaching his 12th half-century.

The Netherlands kept chipping away and were rewarded when seamer Bas de Leede had Rohit caught at wide long-on, but Kohli (51) and Iyer took India past 200 runs in the 29th over with a brisk 71-run stand that kept them on track for a huge total.

Kohli delighted the crowd with a wide array of shots after a wobbly start to his quest to reach 50 one-day international tons and eclipse Sachin Tendulkar, but spinner Roelof van der Merwe silenced fans by breaking his stumps with a flatter one.

India are seeking a ninth straight victory to maintain their 100% record ahead of their semi-final meeting with fourth-placed New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday, while a win for the Dutch could secure 2025 Champions Trophy qualification.

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023India vs NetherlandsCricket World Cup 2023World Cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Netherlands vs India

Inspired by Afghans, Dutch want 'ideal game' vs India

3d ago
Mitchell Marsh

Marsh glad as Bangladesh hundred follows 'negative 50'

23h ago
England vs Pakistan

Six England World Cup players retained for Caribbean tour

6h ago
England's poor WC doesn't mean 'huge clear-out,' says Buttler

England's poor WC doesn't mean 'huge clear-out,' says Buttler

9h ago
Maxwell hits double century

Maxwell will inspire a new generation, says McDonald

3d ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ১০ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৭৪৮

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৪৭৬ জন মারা গেলেন।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নারায়ণগঞ্জে বাসে আগুন

১৩ মিনিট আগে