India bat in search of perfect nine

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in their final group fixture of the World Cup against the Netherlands at the M Chinnawasmy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

Having won all eight group matches so far, India will look to finish the group stage with a perfect record and carry the momentum into the semifinals against New Zealand.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations with two wins and and can make it to the Champions Trophy with a win today.

Both teams are unchanged for today's match.

TEAMS

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd 2 Wesley Barresi, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt and wk), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Teja Nidamanuru, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren