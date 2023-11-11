New Zealand qualify for semifinals

New Zealand were assured of a place in the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday after Pakistan failed to overhaul them during their concluding group game against England.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, needed to beat England by 287 runs to squeeze into the semi-finals at the Kiwis' expense on net run rate.

However, England batted first, closing off that avenue, and Pakistan's fate was then sealed when they were faced with the impossible task of scoring over 300 runs by the 40th ball of their reply to the champions' 337-9.

New Zealand will face hosts India in the first semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday with Australia and South Africa clashing in Kolkata 24 hours later.