ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AFP, Kolkata
Sat Nov 11, 2023 07:58 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:01 PM

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand qualify for semifinals

AFP, Kolkata
Sat Nov 11, 2023 07:58 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:01 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand were assured of a place in the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday after Pakistan failed to overhaul them during their concluding group game against England.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, needed to beat England by 287 runs to squeeze into the semi-finals at the Kiwis' expense on net run rate.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, England batted first, closing off that avenue, and Pakistan's fate was then sealed when they were faced with the impossible task of scoring over 300 runs by the 40th ball of their reply to the champions' 337-9.

New Zealand will face hosts India in the first semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday with Australia and South Africa clashing in Kolkata 24 hours later.

Related topic:
New ZealandCWC2023ICC Cricket World Cup 2023ODI World Cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia target victory over New Zealand 'mates'

2w ago
Hazlewood expects Maxwell to face Bangladesh

Hazlewood expects Maxwell to face Bangladesh

2d ago
Ashraful wants new brain in selection panel

Ashraful wants ‘new brain’ in selection panel

2d ago

All Blacks' grit inspires Kiwis against South Africa

1w ago
Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after World Cup thrashing

Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after World Cup thrashing

5d ago
|রাজনীতি

রাজধানীতে ৪০ মিনিটে ৪ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকার আরামবাগ ও গাবতলীতে ৪০ মিনিটের ব্যবধানে তিনটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের কথায় কি যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের বাংলাদেশ নীতিতে পরিবর্তন আসবে?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
X