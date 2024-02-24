Cricket
Reuters
Sat Feb 24, 2024 09:54 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 10:00 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Soreness rules Warner out of Australia's final T20 clash with New Zealand

Reuters
Sat Feb 24, 2024 09:54 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 10:00 AM
Australia's David Warner walks from the field after being caught during the first T20I against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington on February 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia's Twenty20 series against New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday with adductor soreness, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who is retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, did not feature in Friday's 72-run victory over the Black Caps as the Australians completed back-to-back wins over their hosts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Warner will require a brief recovery period, which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner hit 32 runs off 20 balls in the opening win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday, but was booed off the field by the home fans in what was his final appearance in the bilateral international series.

Related topic:
David WarnerAustraliaNew ZealandT20Is
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Warner slams 70 as Australia power to 213-7 in 1st West Indies T20

2w ago

Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis

3w ago

Smith relishing chance to open for Australia

David Warner

My mum calls Warner Shaytan: Usman Khawaja

Stress fracture rules NZ's Jamieson out for prolonged spell

1w ago
গাজীপুরে সিটি করপোরেশনের গাড়িচাপায় পোশাক শ্রমিক নিহত, মহাসড়ক অবরুদ্ধ
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে সিটি করপোরেশনের গাড়িচাপায় পোশাক শ্রমিক নিহত, মহাসড়ক অবরুদ্ধ

ঢাকা-ময়মনসিংহ মহাসড়কে যান চলাচল বন্ধ রয়েছে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|এয়ারলাইনস ও অন্যান্য

অক্টোবরে চালু হবে শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরের তৃতীয় টার্মিনাল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification