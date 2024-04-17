Romario returns to professional football at 58

Brazilian football legend Romario has officially come out of retirement after 15 years since his last professional match. The 58-year-old World Cup winner has signed with America-RJ, a club playing in the 2nd division of Carioca in the Rio de Janeiro football league system.

Romario, who currently serves as the club's president, will reportedly donate his minimum wage back to the team. Despite initially hanging up his boots in 2007, he returned briefly in 2009 to play one game for America-RJ.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about Romario stepping back onto the pitch. Many have praised his legendary status and goal-scoring abilities, with some even suggesting he could outscore current star players like Erling Haaland.

Romario is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, having enjoyed successful stints with clubs like Vasco da Gama, PSV, Barcelona, and Flamengo. He also represented Brazil, earning 70 caps and scoring 55 goals, including winning the 1994 World Cup. Despite his age, Romario's return to professional play has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation from football fans worldwide.