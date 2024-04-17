Football
Agencies
Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:58 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 11:01 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Romario returns to professional football at 58

Agencies
Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:58 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 11:01 AM

Brazilian football legend Romario has officially come out of retirement after 15 years since his last professional match. The 58-year-old World Cup winner has signed with America-RJ, a club playing in the 2nd division of Carioca in the Rio de Janeiro football league system.

Romario, who currently serves as the club's president, will reportedly donate his minimum wage back to the team. Despite initially hanging up his boots in 2007, he returned briefly in 2009 to play one game for America-RJ.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about Romario stepping back onto the pitch. Many have praised his legendary status and goal-scoring abilities, with some even suggesting he could outscore current star players like Erling Haaland.

Romario is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, having enjoyed successful stints with clubs like Vasco da Gama, PSV, Barcelona, and Flamengo. He also represented Brazil, earning 70 caps and scoring 55 goals, including winning the 1994 World Cup. Despite his age, Romario's return to professional play has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation from football fans worldwide.

Related topic:
RomárioBrazilfootballRio de Janeiro
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lionel Messi

Messi called ‘possessed dwarf’, ‘devil’ by Monterrey coach

1w ago

Football: Corruption case a complication for Neymar, says Brazil coach

Football: Brazil beat Colombia in Chapecoense benefit game

Mario Zagallo, Brazilian football legend, dies at 92

Diego Simeone, Edin Terzic

Atletico, Dortmund see rare Champions League opportunity

1w ago
বাংলাদেশের বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার অন্তরায় বিএনপি: ওবায়দুল কাদের
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশের বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার অন্তরায় বিএনপি: ওবায়দুল কাদের

‘বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার পথে প্রতিবন্ধকতা হলো, বিএনপির মতো সাম্প্রদায়িক, সন্ত্রাসী অশুভ শক্তি। এই শক্তিকে পরাজিত করতে হবে, প্রতিহত করতে হবে।’

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে অংশ নিলে কঠোর সাংগঠনিক ব্যবস্থা: নেতাকর্মীদের বিএনপি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X