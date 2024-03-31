Departing Mbappe 'can still change his mind'

Kylian Mbappe and PSG coach Luis Enrique. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Star striker Kylian Mbappe "can still change his mind" about leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, coach Luis Enrique said Saturday.

"I'm still hoping that Kylian will change his mind. He hasn't said anything yet. He can still change his mind," the 53-year-old Spaniard told Prime Video.

"Let's imagine that we win four titles this season and Kylian makes his choice at the last moment and decides that his place is in Paris. Why not?"

After much debate about the future of the France captain, Mbappe told PSG in February that he would leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract this summer.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are the favourites to secure the signature of the 2018 World Cup winner.

Luis Enrique mentioned the possibility of Mbappe staying at PSG when asked if the fact that the 25-year-old was playing his last Ligue 1 match against rivals Marseille on Sunday would influence the coach's decision to play him or not.

Speaking at a press conference before Sunday's Le Classique, Luis Enrique was cryptic when addressing the question of Mbappe's presence on the pitch at the Velodrome.

"Anything is possible in life. Our aim is to win this match," said the coach.

"I need to have a general view of the team. There will be people who don't agree," he said, adding he was "aware" of the importance of the derby for PSG fans.