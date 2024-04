Antonio Ruediger scored the decisive penalty as Real Madrid beat holders Manchester City in an edge-of-your-seat 4-3 shootout victory to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for a record-extending 17th time after the teams were locked at 4-4 on aggregate following extra time on Wednesday. The Daily Star’s podcast Pitch Perfect brings you a discussion about the enthralling two-legged duel it its latest episode.

Video of A match in which City played but Real won

Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive penalty as Real Madrid beat holders Manchester City in an edge-of-your-seat 4-3 shootout victory to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for a record-extending 17th time after the teams were locked at 4-4 on aggregate following extra time on Wednesday.

The Daily Star's podcast Pitch Perfect brings you a discussion about the enthralling two-legged duel it its latest episode.