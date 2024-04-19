Football
AFP, Rome
Fri Apr 19, 2024 11:13 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 11:16 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Italy to have five teams in next season's Champions League

AFP, Rome
Fri Apr 19, 2024 11:13 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 11:16 AM
Roma and Atalanta both made the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Serie A is guaranteed to have five clubs in next season's revamped Champions League after its teams secured a top two spot in the UEFA coefficient standings.

Roma and Atalanta both made the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday while Fiorentina are in the last four of the Europa Conference League.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

That means that Italy has a coefficient of 19.428 points, ahead of Germany (17.928 points) and England (17.375) and will take one of two extra spots in the tournament.

The Champions League will have 36 teams in the group stage from next season, four more than this term.

Related topic:
Serie AChampions LeagueItalyRomaAtalanta
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Inter beat Genoa to take further step towards Serie A title

Maradona cleared of tax evasion years after his death

Newcastle's Tonali charged with alleged breaches of English betting rules

3w ago

Ndicka 'feeling better' after on-pitch collapse at Udinese

4d ago

Chelsea striker Lukaku set for Roma loan: reports

ইসরায়েলের ডেভিড স্লিং ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র পরীক্ষা চলছে। ফাইল ছবি: রয়টার্স
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইরানে হামলার আগে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে বার্তা পাঠালেও ‘সমর্থন পায়নি’ ইসরায়েল

একাধিক সংবাদমাধ্যম ইরানে হামলার বিষয়টি নিশ্চিত করেছে। সিএনএন এক মার্কিন কর্মকর্তার বরাত দিয়ে জানিয়েছে, ইরানের পারমাণবিক স্থাপনা হামলার লক্ষ্য ছিল না।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

মূল্যস্ফীতির তুলনায় বাড়ছে না মজুরি, তীব্র সংকটে শ্রমজীবীরা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification