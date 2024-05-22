One down, two to go as Leverkusen face Atalanta in Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen had won only two major trophies in their 119-year history before this season but on Wednesday the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions have the chance to claim a double when they face Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin.

Leverkusen broke Bayern Munich's 11-year monopoly of the title in Germany this term as Xabi Alonso's side became the first team in the Bundesliga's 61-year history to complete the season unbeaten. They have also reached the German Cup final.

Their undefeated run in all competitions this term has earned them the nickname Bayer 'Neverlusen' and Serie A side Atalanta will have their work cut out trying to beat a team that have not lost in a European record 51 matches since August.

Several sides have come close to handing Leverkusen their first defeat of the season but, with 17 goals scored in or after the 90th minute, they do not give up until the final whistle.

"We have been competitive in every game, whether we were playing well or poorly. We played well for the majority of the games, but we didn't give up in the ones where we didn't play well," Alonso said in an interview with UEFA.

"That says a lot about the commitment of this team when it comes to preparing for every game. We didn't take any game for granted."

Much like Alonso, coach Gian Piero Gasperini has changed Atalanta's fortunes, making the Bergamo-based outfit an ever-present club in European competition since his arrival in 2016 and will hope to end the season with their first major trophy in 61 years after losing to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

Atalanta play an enjoyable attacking style with high intensity and managers like Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri have likened facing Gasperini's teams to "going to the dentist".

"Even if you come out unscathed, you still feel the pain," Sarri once said.

Just like Alonso, the match in Dublin will also be Gasperini's first European final.

"It's a great achievement and source of satisfaction, achieved with a really good season from this whole team," the 66-year-old Italian said.

"Is it the highest point of my career? Yes, in terms of accomplishment and prestige, absolutely. In terms of gratification, fortunately I've had quite a few, although perhaps not on the same level."

Highlights

*Leverkusen scored six goals in or after the 90th minute in the Europa League this season. This is the most ever a team has netted that late in a single campaign of a major European competition.

*Xabi Alonso's side, unbeaten in 51 games in all competitions (42W 9D), can become the fourth side to lift the Europa League trophy with an unbeaten record after Chelsea (2018-19), Villareal (2020-21), and Eintracht Frankfurt (2021-22).

*Atalanta can become the first Italian side to win the Europa League, with previous winners only ever hailing from Spain, Portugal, England or Germany. This is Atalanta's first European final and they are the 11th different Italian side to reach one.

*Gian Piero Gasperini has lost four finals as a coach, including three as Atalanata manager, and is yet to win a major trophy. He lost three Coppa Italia finals and a Supercoppa Italiana final.

*Atalanta and Leverkusen have previously faced off twice in Europe, with the Italians winning both legs of a Europa League last-16 tie in 2021-22 (1-0 away, 3-2 at home).