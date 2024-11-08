Diallo double gives Man Utd first Europa League win this season

Manchester United's Amad Diallo scored twice for a 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy achieved what the sacked Erik ten Hag failed to do with the club's first victory in this season's competition.

United had drawn their three previous Europa League games, but Amad's looping header back across the goal into the bottom corner from a Bruno Fernandes cross five minutes after the break sent Van Nistelrooy's side on their way.

The Greek visitors to Old Trafford had chances to take something from the game and United goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced to tip over a shot from Mady Camara in the first half.

PAOK had an excellent opportunity to equalise in the 64th minute but the unmarked Taril Tissoudali could not get enough power in his shot from close range to beat Onana, and Amad made sure of victory 13 minutes from the end.

This time he did it all alone, dispossessing Baba Rahman and holding off the defender's challenge to reach the edge of the area before unleashing a curling shot which took a slight deflection on its way into the far corner.

The win leaves United in 15th place in the Europa League standings on six points from four games.

"It's been a long time since we won in Europe. Today we showed why we are one of the best teams. It was important to win today," Amad told TNT Sports.

"It is important to score every time. This season I have been unlucky so I am happy to score two today. But the most important thing was to win."

Van Nistelrooy, the former United striker who will shortly make way for new manager Ruben Amorim, replaced Ten Hag 10 days ago and is unbeaten during his three games in charge.

"It was a pretty poor first half if I'm being nice," Van Nistelrooy said. "The second half way was better. That was clear.

"(Amad) made a difference today because of his goals but he was very sharp. Well done to him, good game. Positionally we weren't good in the first half. We were much better at that in the second half."