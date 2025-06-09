Tottenham closing in on Brentford's Frank in search for new manager

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the man Tottenham have targeted to replace Ange Postecoglou, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Postecoglou was dismissed after two seasons in charge on Friday despite ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last month.

Frank, who has been in charge of the Bees since 2018, led Brentford back to the top flight in 2021 after an absence of 74 years and has established the west London club in the Premier League.

Hiring the Dane, whose contract runs until 2027, would cost Spurs around £10 million ($14 million) in compensation.

The BBC reported that a formal approach from Tottenham is expected in the coming days.

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season thanks to their Europa League success in Bilbao, where they Manchester United 1-0.

However, Postecoglou paid the price for a miserable Premier League season as Tottenham finished 17th after losing 22 of their 38 games.

Frank began his coaching career in the youth set-up of the Danish national team before a three-year stint at Brondby.

He initially joined Brentford as an assistant coach before stepping to replace Dean Smith, when he left to join Aston Villa.

After losing out in the 2020 Championship play-off final, Brentford bounced back to win promotion through the play-offs a year later.

Since then, Frank has established the Bees as a competitive Premier League force recording 13th, ninth, 16th and 10th-place finishes despite consistently selling some of his best players.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to become the latest big-money departure from Brentford, with Manchester United interested in the Cameroon international, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

However, Frank would reportedly be keen to take Mbeumo with him to north London should his move to Tottenham be finalised.