Football
AFP, Munich
Sun Jun 1, 2025 06:30 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 06:30 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

'A dream has become reality', says PSG's Champions League hero Doue

Sun Jun 1, 2025 06:30 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 06:30 AM
AFP, Munich
Sun Jun 1, 2025 06:30 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 06:30 AM
Paris St Germain's Desire Doue celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Photo: Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain's double goal-scoring hero Desire Doue said "a dream has become reality" after Saturday's Champions League triumph.

The 19-year-old lit up Munich's Allianz Arena, scoring twice and providing an assist as PSG routed Inter Milan 5-0.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I don't have the words," said the French teenager.

"Thanks to the Parc (des Princes, PSG's home stadium), thanks Paris.

"A dream has become reality. It's just magnificent. It's crazy, I'm so happy.

"It's just the beginning."

PSG have been guided to the continental crown for the first time in their history by Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

"It's time to have a big party," said Luis Enrique, who also won the Champions League with Barcelona 10 years ago.

"We have to make the most of this moment," added the 55-year-old.

"I feel this connection with the players and the supporters, it's very strong. It's a great moment, we deserve it. We managed to control the tension."

Related topic:
PSGChampions LeagueDesire Doue
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arsenal sink Newcastle to seal Champions League berth

1w ago

Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare

1m ago

Juve beat relegated Venezia to secure Champions League spot

6d ago

PSG fans invade pitch for souvenirs after Champions League triumph

4h ago

Paris erupts in euphoria after PSG's Champions League win

8h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় ‘সিঙ্কহোল’ নিয়ে আলোচনা: বিশেষজ্ঞ ও সংশ্লিষ্টরা যা বলছেন

প্রশ্ন হলো—সাত মসজিদ রোডে তৈরি হওয়া ওই গর্তটি কি আসলেই কোনো সিঙ্কহোল? এটা কী কী কারণে তৈরি হতে পারে? ঢাকার মাটির যে গঠন, তাতে এখানেও কি প্রাকৃতিকভাবে সিঙ্কহোল তৈরি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা আছে? এর পেছনের...

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আনুষ্ঠানিক অভিযোগপত্র ট্রাইব্যুনালে জমা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে