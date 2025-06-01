'A dream has become reality', says PSG's Champions League hero Doue

Paris St Germain's Desire Doue celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Photo: Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain's double goal-scoring hero Desire Doue said "a dream has become reality" after Saturday's Champions League triumph.

The 19-year-old lit up Munich's Allianz Arena, scoring twice and providing an assist as PSG routed Inter Milan 5-0.

"I don't have the words," said the French teenager.

"Thanks to the Parc (des Princes, PSG's home stadium), thanks Paris.

"A dream has become reality. It's just magnificent. It's crazy, I'm so happy.

"It's just the beginning."

PSG have been guided to the continental crown for the first time in their history by Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

"It's time to have a big party," said Luis Enrique, who also won the Champions League with Barcelona 10 years ago.

"We have to make the most of this moment," added the 55-year-old.

"I feel this connection with the players and the supporters, it's very strong. It's a great moment, we deserve it. We managed to control the tension."