'Team is the real star, not any individual': PSG coach Luis Enrique

Paris St. Germain manager Luis Enrique emphasised on Friday that the key to his side's resurgence is a collective team ethic rather than reliance on individual brilliance, as the French and European champions prepare to face Chelsea in Sunday's Club World Cup final.

The Parisians, buoyed by their historic Champions League triumph a little over a month ago, are chasing their first Club World Cup title.

Luis Enrique has overseen a significant transformation at PSG, replacing departing stars Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe with a dynamic, youthful squad that embodies his total football philosophy.

Speaking at a press conference at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Luis Enrique shared his vision for a team-first approach, declaring, "We have to be a team with eleven stars, not just one or two. Not even eleven, maybe thirteen, fifteen stars... The real star should be the entire team. That's what our club stands for. We'll lose again soon, for sure. We want stars, but in the service of the team."

The Spaniard also downplayed suggestions that he is the team's central figure, instead crediting the players' shared commitment to a common goal.

"I'm not a star... I like the work I do. I enjoy my career, especially during difficult times," Luis Enrique said. "When things aren't going well, I feel better. It's nice when everything works out because the best thing about winning is making the people who follow us happy. I've been much better when I've been criticised than when I've been praised."

Luis Enrique, who previously guided Barcelona to Champions League glory, hinted that this campaign could be among the finest of his managerial career but stressed that success would only be defined after Sunday's final.

"Maybe this could be the best season of my coaching career. But there's still a final to win. When we've won it, we'll talk about it," he said.

The Spaniard also highlighted the volatile nature of football, citing Manchester City's recent struggles as a cautionary tale.

"We've seen Manchester City, for example. They won everything last year and then they lose 10 games and they're crushed. Pep Guardiola is still the best coach in the world, and they're killing him. So I prefer criticism over praise because it makes you feel humble, it's the crude reality."

PSG's clash with Chelsea promises to be an enthralling encounter, with both sides vying to add a coveted international trophy to their respective honours. The Parisians will be aiming to cap off a groundbreaking year by lifting the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.