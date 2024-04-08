Football
Star Sports Desk
Mon Apr 8, 2024 03:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 03:32 PM

Football

Mbappe issues warning for Barcelona

Star Sports Desk
Mon Apr 8, 2024 03:27 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 03:32 PM
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Reuters

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbapped fired a warning for Barcelona ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match, saying he is 'ready' for the Catalan giants.

PSG will host Barcelona on April 11 in the first-leg and the French forward said he is primed for the challenge.

"I am ready and, as always, I am not going to hide. Seeing the dynamic we have, I'm sure we're going to give it our all, then the result... It's in God's hands," Mbappe told Telefoot.

"Like every year, we enter the crucial period of the season. At the end of April, we will already have elements to know what kind of season we will be able to have," he added.

Mbappe has enjoyed success against Barcelona in the Champions League before, scoring a hattrick against the Catalan side in 2021 edition, which led to Barcelona getting knocked out of the competition from the Round of 16, which also ended up being Lionel Messi's final season at the club.

Mbappe is reportedly headed to Real Madrid, Barcelona's eternal rivals, after this season.

