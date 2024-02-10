Bayern seek to break Leverkusen's 30-game unbeaten run

Bayern Munich still have room for improvement and must up their game on Saturday at unbeaten league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have been playing close to their performance limit, said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday.

Champions Bayern, chasing a 12th consecutive league title, are in second place in the Bundesliga, two points behind Leverkusen, who are undefeated in all competitions this season for a 30-game unbeaten run.

"30 teams have tried and 30 teams have failed to beat Leverkusen so far," said Tuchel. "Every streak is unusual and it is fully deserved and they are doing it really well. But we are just two points behind. It is still early in the season but it feels like an unusual game."

Bayern, who are on 50 points, 10 ahead of third-placed VfB Stuttgart, have lost twice in the league this season. Defeat at Leverkusen would see them drop five points off the top. There are still 14 matchdays left in the season.

"For this game all the cards will be on the table. It will not be about tactics but about being there and giving it all from start to finish," Tuchel said.

Bayern will be without fullback Alphonso Davies with the Canadian nursing an injury from last week. Keeper Manuel Neuer is also doubtful but the coach said he would wait until Saturday afternoon before deciding whether he could play.

Next week Bayern travel to Italy's Lazio for their Champions League round of 16 first leg.

"We want to take the next step. Leverkusen have been playing an outstanding season but they seem to be playing closer to their performance limit while we still have room for improvement," Tuchel said.

"We will be ready to challenge them. We have almost as many points but they are very close to their performance limit. Now is the moment to up our game. We are going there to win the match and nothing else."