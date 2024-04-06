Bayern waste two-goal lead to slump to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim

Football
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and teammates look dejected after the 3-2 loss against Heidenheim. Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to slump to a shock 3-2 loss at Heidenheim on Saturday that all but dashed the Bavarians' slim Bundesliga title hopes with six games left to play.

Tim Kleindienst completed a memorable comeback for the hosts in the 79th minute, leaving Bayern 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who can seal their first title after next week's matches.

The Bavarians, who take on Arsenal next week in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after first half goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry.

But the hosts struck back with two goals in two minutes --from Kevin Sessa and Kleindienst -- to stun Thomas Tuchel's team. Kleindienst then made sure of the three points and Bayern's second straight league loss.

Bayern are second on 60 points, with Bayer Leverkusen on 76. Heidenheim are 10th with 33 points.

Related topic:
Bayern MunichHeidenheimBundesliga 2023-24Thomas Tuchel
