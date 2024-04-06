Football
AFP, Berlin
Sat Apr 6, 2024 09:49 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 09:55 PM

Football

Leverkusen one win from Bundesliga title after Bayern loss

Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka, Lukas Hradecky and Jonas Hofmann applaud fans after the match. Photo: Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen are just three points from a first Bundesliga title after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin on Saturday, with Bayern Munich letting a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim.

Bayern were cruising with a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry but conceded three times in the second half, losing their second match in a row.

Florian Wirtz converted a penalty in Leverkusen's hard-fought win, meaning Xabi Alonso's side need just three points from their remaining six matches to clinch a first league title in the club's history.

Related topic:
Bayer LeverkusenBayern Munich vs HeidenheimBundesliga 2023-24Union Berlin
