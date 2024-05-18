Football
Reuters, Leverkusen
Sat May 18, 2024 09:27 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 09:43 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Leverkusen become first Bundesliga team to go all season without defeat

Reuters, Leverkusen
Sat May 18, 2024 09:27 PM Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 09:43 PM
Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Bundesliga and going unbeaten. Photo: Reuters

Champions Bayer Leverkusen edged past Augsburg 2-1 on the last matchday on Saturday to become the first team in the history of the Bundesliga to complete a full season without a loss.

Xabi Alonso's treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Victor Boniface intercepted a ball from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek to tap in for the lead in the 12th minute before Robert Andrich, part of Germany's Euro 2024 preliminary squad, doubled the advantage from close range in the 27th.

Augsburg cut the deficit with Mert Komur just past the hour.

Leverkusen, who face Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday and also take on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25, finished in top spot on 90 points, 17 ahead of second-placed VfB Stuttgart.

Related topic:
Bayer LeverkusenBundesliga 2023-24Xabi AlonsoBayern Munich
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

In pictures: Ecstasy on one end, agony at the other

1w ago

My boys deserve all three titles: Alonso

1w ago

Brilliant Leverkusen stretch unbeaten run to 50

5d ago

Meet the (almost) invincibles: Three undefeated football teams

1m ago

Kane double steers Bayern 2-1 past Frankfurt ahead of Real clash

2w ago
dead body
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সংসদ ভবনের সামনে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগের ২ গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষে ছাত্রলীগকর্মী নিহত

নিহত মেহেদী এ বছর ভাটারার সোলমাইত হাইস্কুল থেকে এসসসি পাস করেন। ছাত্রলীগের কর্মী হলেও তিনি আওয়ামী লীগের বিভিন্ন অঙ্গ ও সহযোগী সংগঠনের কর্মসূচিতে নিয়মিত অংশ নিতেন।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘মানুষের হাতে টাকা নেই, ব্যাংকে টাকা নেই, তারা পাচার করে দিয়েছে’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X