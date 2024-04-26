'Catastrophe' for Nagelsmann if Germany flop at Euro 2024, says Bayern chief

Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said it would be "a catastrophe" for Julian Nagelsmann if Germany are not successful at Euro 2024 after turning down the chance to return to his club.

Nagelsmann, who served as Bayern coach for less than two seasons before being sacked in March 2023, elected to extend his deal as Germany manager by two years after reportedly rebuffing a request to return to the Bavarian giants

"If Germany is successful at the European Championships, it was the right decision by Julian (to turn down Bayern)," said Hoeness.

"If he fails, it will be a catastrophe."

Hoeness did not elaborate on what he considered "success" to be for Nagelsmann and the three-time European champions.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was Bayern's first choice to replace outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel, but the Spaniard turned down the Bavarian giants due to loyalty to the German champions.

"My wife said to me 'when (Alonso) has character he won't come. If he says yes to us, then he's not the right coach for you'. And as always, she was right.

"Alonso told us 'we are completing our masterpiece. Many players came here because of me, I can't leave the club now'.

Hoeness also said Bayern, who are still searching for a coach to take over from Tuchel from summer onwards, would want to appoint Alonso in future.

"Xabi Alonso has a contract at Leverkusen until 2026. We asked politely but he turned us down because he has character -- he would have never gone to any other club."