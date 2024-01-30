Abahani, Mohammedan in quarterfinals

Football
Abahani's Washington Brandao was named man of the match. Photo: BFF

Record 12-time champions Abahani and defending champions Mohammedan secured their quarterfinal spots in the Federation Cup with victories in their Group B matches on Monday.

Mohammedan edged Brothers Union 2-1 at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj, to sit in second position behind Abahani on goal difference, both having six points each from two matches.

Sourav Dewan broke the deadlock for Mohammedan in the 66th minute with a deflected shot following a cutback from Soleymane Diabate.

Valijonov Otabek equalised for Brother union three minutes later with a tremendous freekick but Jafar Iqbal ensured Mohammedan left the pitch with a victory with a powerful header on 85 minutes.

Meanwhile, Abahani cruised to a 3-0 victory against Chittagong Abahani at the Bashundhara Kings Arena. Brazilian midfielder Bruninho opened the scoring with a powerful shot from the edge of the box in the 43rd minute.

The lead was doubled two minutes into the second half through a toe-poke from Emeka Ogbugh before Washington Brandao wrapped up the victory with a left-footed strike in the 83rd minute.

MohammedanAbahaniFederation CupfootballBangladesh football
push notification