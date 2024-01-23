Fahim ends goal drought as Sk Jamal reach quarters

Sheikh Jamal forward Faisal Ahmed Fahim celebrates with teammates following one of his two goals against Rahmatganj MFS. Photo: BFF

National forward Faisal Ahmed Fahim scored for the first time this season to guide Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to the quarterfinals of the Federation Cup as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Rahmatganj MFS in Dhaka today.

Fahim, who had not scored in three Independence Cup and four Premier League matches since his international strike against Maldives during the World Cup pre-qualifying match, doubled the lead for the former champions in the 32nd minute after Nigerian Augustine Dimgba headed on target to give Sheikh Jamal a 19-minute lead at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

Afterwards, national discard Sazzad Hossain put the game to bed with a tidy finish in the 86th minute before Gambian Dawda Ceesay reduced the margin with a successful penalty conversion two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

However, Fahim displayed his finishing skills once again as he found the near post in the final minute of stoppage time.

The last match of the three-team Group A will next see Jamal play against Bangladesh Police, who must avoid a heavy defeat to progress to the next round.

Meanwhile in Munshiganj, Fortis FC kept their hope of a second-round berth alive with a convincing 3-1 win over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a Group C encounter.

Gambian Pa Omar Babou netted a brace while Amir Hakim Bappy scored once before Burundian Selemani Landry reduced the margin for Sheikh Russel, who are set for a must-win game against hot-favourites Bashundhara Kings.