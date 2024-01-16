Abahani, Mohammedan make winning starts

Washington Brandao celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Brothers Union in a Federation Cup fixture on January 16, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Defending champions Mohammedan Sporting Club began their Federation Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chittagong Abahani, while runners-up Abahani got off to a flying start with a massive 6-0 victory over Brothers Union on Tuesday.

Having struggled against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to notch up their first win in three matches of Bangladesh Premier League on Friday, the Sky Blues dominated over promoted Brothers throughout the Cup encounter, especially in the second half as four goals popped up in the span of 15 minutes at Bashundhara Kings Arena.

Forward Nabib Newaj Jibon initially set the tone of the match with a brilliant placing shot inside the box after controlling a chip from Brazilian forward Washington Brandao, who went on to complete season's first hattrick.

Washington was lucky to get his first goal, tapping the ball in home with his knee, after Iranian defender Milad Sheikh Soleimani headed down a Jonanthan Fernandes corner on the half-hour mark.

Washington Brandao scores his first goal against Brothers Union at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on January 16, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Brazilian forward made it 3-0 with a brilliant near-post strike in 71st minute before completing his hattrick two minutes later with a tap-in following a goal-mouth melee after Robiul Hasan's left-footed strike created havoc inside the box.

Cornelius Stewart then struck two eye-catching goals in the 83rd and 86th minute to complete the rout against Brothers, who suffered a massive 5-1 defeat to Mohammedan in the league match on Friday.

In Gopalganj, Mohammedan faced stiff challenge from Chittagong Abahani who took a lead in the 14th minute with a free header from Nigerian Azeez Abolaji Abu.

Mohammedan starting lineup in their Federation Cup fixture against Chittagong Abahani in Gopalganj on January 16, 2023. Photo: BFF

Mohammedan then bounced back to equalise in the stoppage-time of the first half, with Jafar Iqbal firing from close range after a Mozaffarov free-kick rebounded from hitting the near post.

After resumption, Mozaffarov struck the winner outside the box after a clearance from goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana came his way in the 55th minute. In the stoppage time, Chittagong Abahani got a nice opportunity to level the margin but substitute Hemanta Vincent Biswas was off-target as the chance to equalise went begging.